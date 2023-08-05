Unity Software Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 75,929 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 36% compared to the average volume of 55,811 call options.

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 187,500 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $7,764,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,451,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,104,917.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $58,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 389,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,005.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,735 shares of company stock worth $22,207,524 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Unity Software by 71,678.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,384,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368,842 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,545,000 after buying an additional 4,241,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Unity Software by 5,564.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,105,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 2,068,619 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U opened at $40.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.36. Unity Software has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $500.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that Unity Software will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on U shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

