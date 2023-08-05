Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 61,793 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,117 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive ( NASDAQ:MULN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

