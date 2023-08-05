Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN)

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2023

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 61,793 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,117 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mullen Automotive by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 191,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129,206 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Mullen Automotive by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 74,722 shares during the last quarter.

Mullen Automotive Trading Down 12.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MULN opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.99. Mullen Automotive has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Mullen Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.