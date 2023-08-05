Traders Purchase Large Volume of T2 Biosystems Call Options (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,858% compared to the average daily volume of 307 call options.

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 28.6 %

TTOO opened at $0.25 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 440,531 shares during the last quarter. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter worth $253,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

