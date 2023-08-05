Traders Purchase Large Volume of T2 Biosystems Call Options (NASDAQ:TTOO)

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 9,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,858% compared to the average daily volume of 307 call options.
TTOO opened at $0.25 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.08 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
