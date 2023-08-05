Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $71.86 and last traded at $69.55, with a volume of 798135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.34.

The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 11.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.04%.

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,251 shares of company stock worth $2,022,847 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

