Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $53.00 and last traded at $51.43, with a volume of 29126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.00.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.51. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $251.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Hawkins by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 30,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its holdings in Hawkins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 65,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Hawkins by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

