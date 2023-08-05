Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $198.61 and last traded at $198.34, with a volume of 8854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $189.49.

The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts have recently commented on CW shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.20.

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.