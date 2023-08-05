Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $104.62 and last traded at $102.62, with a volume of 210457 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $89.93.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Boot Barn from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.33.

Get Boot Barn alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Gregory V. Hackman sold 15,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $1,089,200.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth about $33,934,000. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter worth $29,696,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Boot Barn by 107.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,787,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Boot Barn by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,124,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,297,000 after purchasing an additional 245,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 344.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after buying an additional 229,257 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Boot Barn had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $425.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.