CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $84.00. The stock traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 36140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Insider Activity
In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.
CSG Systems International Trading Down 8.4 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.
CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
About CSG Systems International
CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
