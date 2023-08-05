CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $84.00. The stock traded as high as $69.35 and last traded at $62.35, with a volume of 36140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.59.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSG Systems International Trading Down 8.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.47.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The company had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.