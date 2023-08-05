SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) Reaches New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $90.37 and last traded at $90.13, with a volume of 27809 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.00.

The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. William Blair started coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SPX Technologies news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 11,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $854,346.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,161.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SPX Technologies by 138.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

SPX Technologies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65.

SPX Technologies Company Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading

