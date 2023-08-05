Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 59000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Summit Materials Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 22,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Articles

