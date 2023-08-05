Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $38.14 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 59000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.
The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $680.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.92.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.
