STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $71.00 to $57.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock. STAAR Surgical traded as low as $45.00 and last traded at $47.27, with a volume of 314600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.30.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut shares of STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STAAR Surgical

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.55 and a beta of 1.13.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

