Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $88.51, but opened at $96.70. Wix.com shares last traded at $95.59, with a volume of 152,217 shares traded.
The information services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WIX. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Wix.com from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Benchmark upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.32 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.42.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.
