DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 2068689 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.70% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of DXC Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.62.

Institutional Trading of DXC Technology

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 30.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.94.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

