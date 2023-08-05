Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $28.55, but opened at $31.00. Fiverr International shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 358,892 shares traded.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FVRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiverr International

Fiverr International Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.69% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

