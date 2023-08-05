Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.45, but opened at $18.35. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fastly shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 1,583,261 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fastly from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Fastly from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $40,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,549,537.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 302,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,383,375.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $40,554.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,494,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,549,537.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,228 shares of company stock worth $4,101,276 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 13,926.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Fastly by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 35.34% and a negative return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $117.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

