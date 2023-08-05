NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 247308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NRDS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut NerdWallet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 30,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $258,422.44. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 685,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,744,297.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NerdWallet news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $25,622.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,234.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 30,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $258,422.44. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,477 shares in the company, valued at $5,744,297.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,974,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,064,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 924,147 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,866,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,821,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,003,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,594,000 after acquiring an additional 501,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $754.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 983.98 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Further Reading

