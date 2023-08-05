Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.14, but opened at $4.56. Community Health Systems shares last traded at $4.91, with a volume of 639,918 shares.

The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.52) EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Community Health Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems Trading Down 8.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.