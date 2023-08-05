Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.36, but opened at $9.37. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 187,759 shares.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 75,884 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Zeta Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,923,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after buying an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 186.56%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

