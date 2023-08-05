EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.87. EVgo shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 8,124,507 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in EVgo by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,372,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.94.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

