EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGOGet Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.24, but opened at $4.87. EVgo shares last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 8,124,507 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVGO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EVgo news, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $123,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Olga Shevorenkova sold 31,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total value of $123,128.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,820 shares in the company, valued at $232,927.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,347 shares of company stock valued at $572,076. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVgo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter valued at $85,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,077,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in EVgo by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,372,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 544,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in EVgo by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 52,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.94.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

