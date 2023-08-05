Ian Paul Martin Buys 25,000 Shares of Touchstar plc (LON:TST) Stock

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) insider Ian Paul Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($29,207.86).
Touchstar Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TST opened at GBX 105 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.24. Touchstar plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.62.
About Touchstar
