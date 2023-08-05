Ian Paul Martin Buys 25,000 Shares of Touchstar plc (LON:TST) Stock

Touchstar plc (LON:TST – Get Free Report) insider Ian Paul Martin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £22,750 ($29,207.86).

Touchstar Stock Performance

Shares of LON:TST opened at GBX 105 ($1.35) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £8.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.00 and a beta of 1.24. Touchstar plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.74 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.53). The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.62.

About Touchstar

Touchstar plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds rugged mobile computing devices under the Touchstar brand in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It also supplies, installs, and maintains software applications and hardware solutions for mobile applications in the transport, logistics, and access control industries.

