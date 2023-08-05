Akoya Biosciences (AKYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Akoya Biosciences has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 109.58% and a negative net margin of 92.02%. On average, analysts expect Akoya Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.12. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

In related news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $871,134.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Winkler acquired 203,388 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,016,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 984,513 shares in the company, valued at $4,922,565. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

