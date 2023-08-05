American Equity Investment Life (AEL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.10.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEL. Truist Financial lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the third quarter valued at $156,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

