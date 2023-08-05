Veeco Instruments (VECO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q2 guidance at $0.26-0.34 EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at $0.26-$0.34 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $28.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VECO. Benchmark upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 2,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $52,301.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,619 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth $369,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,714,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50,704 shares during the last quarter.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

