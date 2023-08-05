Teradata (TDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Teradata to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 25.01%. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TDC stock opened at $55.70 on Friday. Teradata has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 154.72, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Teradata from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.11.

In other Teradata news, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,965,177.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,528 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total transaction of $200,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,345,873.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 29,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total transaction of $1,498,263.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,965,177.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,081 shares of company stock worth $2,310,946 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Teradata by 48.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

