Helios Technologies (HLIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Helios Technologies has set its FY23 guidance at $3.95-4.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $3.95-$4.10 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $213.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Helios Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

HLIO opened at $62.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Helios Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.27 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLIO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 417.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Helios Technologies by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 57.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.