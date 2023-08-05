Par Pacific (PARR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $1.24 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 108.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. Par Pacific has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several equities analysts have commented on PARR shares. StockNews.com raised Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Par Pacific from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Articles

