Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $525.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.84 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.48%. On average, analysts expect Palantir Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PLTR stock opened at $18.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a PE ratio of -140.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $20.24.

PLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,845,895 shares in the company, valued at $27,965,309.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $58,886.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,798.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 32,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $495,086.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,845,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,965,309.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,927,099 shares of company stock worth $67,298,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,631,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,437,000 after buying an additional 1,937,114 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,503,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,712,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,086,000 after acquiring an additional 747,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,607,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

