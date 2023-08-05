SkyWater Technology (SKYT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.80 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. On average, analysts expect SkyWater Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SKYT opened at $10.17 on Friday. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $452.28 million, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.36.

In other news, major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $33,159.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621,382 shares in the company, valued at $48,524,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 12,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $116,714.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,018,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $33,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,524,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,637,886,302. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 19.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

