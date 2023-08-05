EverCommerce (EVCM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. EverCommerce has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.72 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect EverCommerce to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 1.16. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $44,506.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other EverCommerce news, insider Shane Driggers sold 5,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total value of $66,181.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $44,506.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,854,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,628,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,746 shares of company stock worth $492,661. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 379.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 196.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded EverCommerce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

