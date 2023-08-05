Nelnet (NNI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $331.67 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 12.42%.

NNI opened at $99.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. Nelnet has a 12 month low of $78.41 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.64. The company has a current ratio of 55.87, a quick ratio of 55.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nelnet by 8,395.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 751,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 742,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nelnet by 1,210.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 205.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nelnet by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,792,000 after buying an additional 40,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 9,489.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,069 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 16,891 shares during the period. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. Its Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

