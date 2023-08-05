Alteryx (AYX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AYX opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.53. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $70.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.15.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,379,000 after purchasing an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 772,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,442,000 after buying an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 756,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after buying an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 509,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,833,000 after acquiring an additional 389,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 455,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 303,253 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

