James River Group (JRVR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $666.25 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.36. James River Group has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after acquiring an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

