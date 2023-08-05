BellRing Brands (BRBR) to Release Earnings on Monday

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect BellRing Brands to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $385.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.26 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BellRing Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRBR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.15.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 230,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,240,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 516,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $815,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 181,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,173,000 after buying an additional 54,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,866,000 after acquiring an additional 94,960 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

