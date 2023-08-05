Essential Utilities (WTRG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Essential Utilities to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Essential Utilities has set its FY23 guidance at $1.85-1.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $1.85-$1.90 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Essential Utilities to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

WTRG opened at $40.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.81. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.47%.

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WTRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

