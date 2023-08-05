PowerSchool (PWSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect PowerSchool to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $159.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, analysts expect PowerSchool to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PowerSchool alerts:

PowerSchool Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.44 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

PWSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 590,642 shares in the company, valued at $11,115,882.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 30,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $569,944.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,115,882.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Angelina Hendraka sold 4,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $82,301.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 129,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,345,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,870 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PowerSchool

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PowerSchool by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PowerSchool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerSchool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.