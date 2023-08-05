TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$158.40.

TSE:TFII opened at C$175.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.25. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$117.42 and a 52 week high of C$178.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.03%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

