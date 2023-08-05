TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to C$155.00

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$155.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TFII. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins decreased their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$158.40.
TFI International Stock Down 0.6 %
TSE:TFII opened at C$175.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$151.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$154.25. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$117.42 and a 52 week high of C$178.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43.
TFI International Increases Dividend
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.