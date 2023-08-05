TFI International (TSE:TFI) Cut to Sector Perform Under Weight at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of TFI International (TSE:TFI – Free Report) from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

TFI International Stock Performance

TFI International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.464 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.