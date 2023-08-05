Lucid Group (LCID) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.53 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 59.10% and a negative net margin of 286.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 159.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Lucid Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LCID opened at $6.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,366,658,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320,437 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,339,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,876,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,968,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,773,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 36,939 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LCID shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

