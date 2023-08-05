FS KKR Capital (FSK) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.57 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, analysts expect FS KKR Capital to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSK opened at $20.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.21 and a beta of 1.37. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSK. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

In other FS KKR Capital news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth about $232,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

