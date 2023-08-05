National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:NSA opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 224.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,135,000 after buying an additional 34,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,365,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,328,000 after buying an additional 21,790 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

