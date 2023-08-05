Delek Logistics Partners (DKL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.25). Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 136.79%. The business had revenue of $243.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Delek Logistics Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DKL opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.08.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.035 per share. This is an increase from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.07%. Delek Logistics Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.57%.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $99,669.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 171,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,871.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,137 shares of company stock worth $1,752,022. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 12.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 24th.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through four segments: Gathering and Processing, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, Storage and Transportation, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

