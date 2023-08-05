Kyndryl (KD) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Kyndryl to post earnings of ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. On average, analysts expect Kyndryl to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kyndryl stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.48. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $7.93 and a 1-year high of $17.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,696,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,909,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after buying an additional 1,818,983 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

