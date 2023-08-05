Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:LAND opened at $16.63 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $593.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.02%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
