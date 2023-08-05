Gladstone Land (LAND) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Gladstone Land to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $16.63 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $593.86 million, a P/E ratio of -35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Gladstone Land by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

