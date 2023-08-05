Paramount Global (PARA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Paramount Global to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Paramount Global to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of PARA stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.10.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is -25.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Barclays lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paramount Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Shari Redstone purchased 165,000 shares of Paramount Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $2,484,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,690,583.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Global

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.