Cabot (CBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter. Cabot has set its FY23 guidance at $6.10-$6.50 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cabot to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cabot Stock Performance

Cabot stock opened at $69.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average is $72.58. Cabot has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

CBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Institutional Trading of Cabot

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after purchasing an additional 686,769 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 237.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,284,000 after buying an additional 422,273 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,120,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,701,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after buying an additional 353,154 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 453,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,010,000 after buying an additional 331,479 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Articles

