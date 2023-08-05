Kosmos Energy (KOS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 7th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.87 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 51.10% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, analysts expect Kosmos Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KOS stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Kosmos Energy has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.78.

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Deanna L. Goodwin sold 112,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.42.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

