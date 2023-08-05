Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bridge Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Bridge Investment Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $402.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Bridge Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRDG. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

