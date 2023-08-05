Celanese (CE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Celanese has set its Q2 2023 guidance at $2.50-$2.50 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $2.80 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $123.95 on Friday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

In related news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.29 per share, for a total transaction of $214,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 29.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Celanese from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Celanese in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.07.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

