Shockwave Medical (SWAV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. Shockwave Medical has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $161.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shockwave Medical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWAV opened at $251.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.16. Shockwave Medical has a 52-week low of $172.50 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.95.

SWAV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shockwave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $291.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.50.

In related news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total transaction of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Sara Toyloy sold 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.28, for a total value of $69,625.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.06, for a total value of $1,072,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,193,104.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,347 shares of company stock valued at $6,535,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 37,300.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 36.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

