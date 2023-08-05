JELD-WEN (JELD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. JELD-WEN has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect JELD-WEN to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE JELD opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $18.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 2.34.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Timothy Craven sold 3,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $55,931.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $639,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Krause sold 3,844 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $54,392.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,231 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,319,218.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,795 shares of company stock worth $603,465 in the last ninety days. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.54.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

